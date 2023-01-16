All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Assam: People Indulge In Community Fishing To Celebrate Magh Bihu In Kaziranga Despite Govt's Ban

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Assam,  16 Jan 2023 11:16 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The Golaghat district administration on January 14 issued an order under section 144 of CrPC banning community fishing in Kaziranga National Park. Illegal entry into the Park leads to disturbance of the sanctity of the Park, and destruction of wildlife is a cognizable and non-bailable offense under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, people in large numbers from different parts of the state participated in community fishing to celebrate the Magh Bihu festival on January 15 despite the government's ban.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
X