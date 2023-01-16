All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Assam: People Indulge In Community Fishing To Celebrate Magh Bihu In Kaziranga Despite Govt's Ban
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Assam, 16 Jan 2023
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The Golaghat district administration on January 14 issued an order under section 144 of CrPC banning community fishing in Kaziranga National Park. Illegal entry into the Park leads to disturbance of the sanctity of the Park, and destruction of wildlife is a cognizable and non-bailable offense under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. However, people in large numbers from different parts of the state participated in community fishing to celebrate the Magh Bihu festival on January 15 despite the government's ban.
