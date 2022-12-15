All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Assam: Mid-Day Meal Cook Educates Students As Teachers Arrive Late To School In Cachar District
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Assam, 15 Dec 2022 5:44 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A bizarre incident has come to light at 51 No. Gonigram LP School in Cachar District, where a female mid-day meal cook was seen taking classes of lower primary students on the premises. As per the cook, teachers of the school arrive late to teach the students; hence she takes classes in lieu of teachers. Four teachers are recruited in the school situated at Cachar’s Katigorah, but none arrive on time in the morning. Every day, the cook teaches students for 2-3 hours in the class.
