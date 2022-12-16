All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Assam Masters Athletic Championship: 95-Yr-Old Wins 100m Race In Bokakhat
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Assam, 16 Dec 2022 6:01 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
There is a famous saying 'Age is just a number' and it has been well justified by a 95-year-old Indreswar Dihingia, who won a 100m race, at the Assam Master Athletic Championships held in Bokakhat. Indreswar has participated in many such events across the country such as Goa, Bangalore, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and has always bagged the 1st position.
