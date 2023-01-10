All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Assam: Man Builds Aeroplane Style Play Room On Top Of House For Village Children
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Assam, 10 Jan 2023
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by Nandan Pratim on January 6 shows an airplane-style playroom constructed at the top of the house of Tarani Sen Badusa from Salbari, Assam. As the village children love airplanes but have never had the opportunity to board a real one, Badusa constructed an airplane-style room on top of his house using his retirement funds.
