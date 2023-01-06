All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Assam CM Spends Quality Time With Children Of Sanitation Workers In Guwahati
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Assam, 6 Jan 2023 4:10 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on January 4, interacted with the children of cleaning and sanitation workers in Guwahati. An event was held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, where the CM met and sat with the children for dinner, during which he served food to them. He promised that the government would ensure that all the needs of the young students were met. Before bidding farewell, the Assam CM presented each child with a school bag to encourage them to pursue an education.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain