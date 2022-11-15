All section
Assam CM Gifts House To Student Of Assam Skill University; Listens Her Plight Regarding Housing
Assam, 15 Nov 2022 4:44 AM GMT
Runa Bora with high hopes for higher education got her admission in BA (with Major in Assamese) in Mangaldai College. But she was facing a problem due to her low height and has also been facing an acute problem of her dream house as her poor flood-affected parents Kamal Bora and Mamoni Bora living near the proposed Assam Skill University could not arrange for a dwelling house. Her joy knew no limit on November 13 as she managed to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who came here to perform the 'Bhumi Pujan' of Assam Skill University. As she narrated her plight, the Chief Minister immediately asked the Deputy Commissioner of Darrang, Pranab Kumar Sarma to arrange for the dwelling house without further delay.
