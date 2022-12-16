All section
Arunachal: TechEagle Launches "Medicine From The Sky" Project For Remote Regions
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Arunachal Pradesh, 16 Dec 2022 6:00 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
After Meghalaya, drone-based services were launched in Arunachal Pradesh on December 12 to deliver medicines and other healthcare essentials in the remote, mountainous and far-flung areas to save time and costs, officials said. Gurugram-based 'TechEagle' has developed drone-based services and launched it in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government and World Economic Forum. The operations have been started to enable "Medicines from the Sky" for the remote areas of Lower Subansiri District. Officials said that the drone took off from Ziro Valley and transported the cargo (medicine) to Chambang, covering an aerial distance of 31 km, in just 21 minutes.
