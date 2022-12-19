All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Tunnel To Open For Operation By January 2023; Longest Twin- Lane Tunnel
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Arunachal Pradesh, 19 Dec 2022 5:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
The Sela tunnel project in China-bordering Arunachal Pradesh, one of the critical elements of India’s big infrastructure push in forward areas, is expected to be completed by January 2023. The tunnel, announced by the government in 2018, will allow faster deployment of weapons and soldiers to forward areas in the Tawang sector. It will be the longest twin-lane tunnel above 13,000 feet in the world, cut down travel time to Tawang by at least one hour, and provide all-weather connectivity.
