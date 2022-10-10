Art CT Scan Facility Set Up At Veterinary & Animal Sciences University In Chennai

All section
CT Scan Facility Set Up At Veterinary & Animal Sciences University In Chennai
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 10 Oct 2022
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
With the aim to provide the best care to animals, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has set up an Art CT scan facility. Where a team of doctors screen street dogs, pets & other animals with great care and passion.
Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
