Writer: Tarin Hussain

Around 350 Passengers Crammed Into 72-Berth Coach In Amritsar Katihar express, No TTE On Board

Punjab,  30 Nov 2022 12:21 PM GMT

A Twitter video shared by Rajesh Dubey on November 27 shows 350 passengers crammed into a 72-berth sleeper coach in Amritsar Katihar Express (Train no- 15708). People were seen sitting near train doors and toilets, making it exceedingly difficult to board the train as they had blocked the door with their luggage. There was no TTE on board to take the necessary actions. However, in response to the tweet, the Railway Seva official Twitter account asked to submit journey details and filed a complaint.

