Around 100 Of Liquor Bottles Removed From A Drain In Bihar; Video Goes Viral
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Bihar, 27 Jan 2023 12:14 PM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Since Bihar's government prohibited liquor sales in the state in 2016, it has invited scathing criticism for its substantial failure to implement the ban. Recently, a journalist @UtkarshSingh_ shared a video of around 100 liquor bottles being removed from the drainage In Bihar. "Such liquor ban emerges from every drain in Bihar," he captions the post. The video has caught people's attention and raised questions regarding the availability of liquor in the state.
