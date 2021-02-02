Army Jawans Carry Pregnant Woman For 2 Km Through Knee-Deep Snow, Help Her Reach Hospital In J&K

The incident took place on Thursday, January 5. The woman gave birth to a baby boy at Karalpura hospital.

It had been snowing for nearly 24 hours when at 11:30 pm, the Army's company-level operating base at Karalpura in Kupwara received a distress call from a Manzoor Ahmed Sheikh.

Manzoor, a resident of Pharkian village in the same district, informed that his wife was undergoing labour pain and needed to be rushed to a hospital immediately. According to the report, due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, neither community health service vehicles nor civil transport could drive on snow-filled roads.The jawans reached the spot with battlefield nursing assistant and medical comfort items keeping in mind the possibility of a prenatal emergency and lack of available resources amid the extreme weather conditions

Reportedly, the troops escorted the woman and the family for about 2 km in knee-deep snow till the road head, from where she was taken to Karalpura hospital.On reaching the hospital, the woman was immediately attended by the medical staff, who were ready due to the coordination of the Indian Army with the civil administration.

The family and the civil administration thanked the jawans for prompt and selfless efforts and later Manzoor visited the base camp to distribute sweets to all the troop members.