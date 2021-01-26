Army Day Parade: Indian Army Showcases Different Types Of Tanks, Missiles
Delhi | 26 Jan 2021 9:13 AM GMT
On the occasion of 73rd Army day, the Indian Army showcased different types of tanks and missile systems at Delhi's Cariappa Ground. While delivering a speech, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday, January 15 said that ceasefire violations by Pakistan went up to 44 per cent in the year 2020.
"Around 300-400 terrorists are sitting in training camps near the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory," he said, adding that the army eliminated over 200 terrorists in cross-border operations last year. Speaking on the ongoing tension with China, Naravane said that a befitting reply was given to an attempt to change the status quo on borders.
