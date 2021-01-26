Army Day Parade: Indian Army Showcases Different Types Of Tanks, Missiles

On the occasion of 73rd Army day, the Indian Army showcased different types of tanks and missile systems at Delhi's Cariappa Ground. While delivering a speech, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday, January 15 said that ceasefire violations by Pakistan went up to 44 per cent in the year 2020.

"Around 300-400 terrorists are sitting in training camps near the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory," he said, adding that the army eliminated over 200 terrorists in cross-border operations last year. Speaking on the ongoing tension with China, Naravane said that a befitting reply was given to an attempt to change the status quo on borders.