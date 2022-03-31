Are Indian Roads Ready For EV? EV Scooter Go Up Into Flames On Chennai Highway

All section
Videos
Tamil Nadu,  31 March 2022 4:00 PM GMT

The EV automobiles seen as one of the booming sectors in the county have now been questioned for their safety credentials for Indian roads. An electric scooter from Pure EV caught fire in North Chennai, near Mathur Toll Plaza in the Manjampakkam area, which was recorded as the fourth case of EV two-wheelers catching fire in four days. The manufacturers have taken the scooter in custody to study the root cause of the incident and that customer safety still remains their priority. The tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district, where, where a man and his daughter lost their lives when their e-scooter caught in flames, has woken up the authorities. The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has asked experts to submit their findings on the root cause of the incidents within a month of time.

