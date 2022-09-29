All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Appreciation Is The Key Element
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 29 Sep 2022 10:43 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Appreciating people for the work they do builds up courage in them. Like, Stephanie, a teacher from Toronto, Canada, who surprised her students with a pair of sneakers to decorate however they want as a gift for their hard work.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
No, 400 Madrasas And Mosques In Rampur Did Not Participate In Electricity Theft As Claimed By Media Outlets