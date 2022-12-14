All section
The Logical Indian Crew
App Notifications Affect Your Mind, Lead To Constant Distraction & Stress: Study
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 14 Dec 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A UK-based study found that notification bars are a source of entertainment and irritation, leading to constant stress and distraction. According to Science Alert, it can take several minutes to fully regain concentration after being interrupted by your phone.
