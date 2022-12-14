All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

App Notifications Affect Your Mind, Lead To Constant Distraction & Stress: Study

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Others/World,  14 Dec 2022 11:44 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

A UK-based study found that notification bars are a source of entertainment and irritation, leading to constant stress and distraction. According to Science Alert, it can take several minutes to fully regain concentration after being interrupted by your phone.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Mental Health 
Mobile 
Notification 

Must Reads

National Energy Conservation Day 2022: President To Launch EV Yatra Portal, Mobile App To Promote E-Mobility
Bike-Borne Boys Throw Acid On 17-Year-Old School Girl In Delhi, Rises Questions On Over-Counter Sales
'Abysmally Low' Number Of Women In CAPFs: Parliamentary Panel Recommends Steps To Promote Participation
Did PM Modi Push Eknath Shinde When He Accidentally Came In Front Of The Camera? No, Viral Video Is Cropped
Similar Posts
Make Kindness Your Routine!
Videos

Make Kindness Your Routine!

The Logical Indian Crew
Be Their Source Of Comfort!
Videos

Be Their Source Of Comfort!

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi 2020 Riot: Man Shares Tale Of Mother-Daughter Duo Who Saved Him From Mob
Videos

Delhi 2020 Riot: Man Shares Tale Of Mother-Daughter Duo Who Saved Him From Mob

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: ITBP Rescues Trekker Injured During Gorson Bugyal Trek In Auli
Videos

Uttarakhand: ITBP Rescues Trekker Injured During Gorson Bugyal Trek In Auli

The Logical Indian Crew
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits Delhi Airport Amid Chaos, Overcrowding Complaints
Videos

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits Delhi Airport Amid Chaos, Overcrowding Complaints

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X