The Logical Indian Crew
Anti-Encroachment Drive Continues In Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, More Than 300 Left Homeless
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Delhi, 21 Feb 2023 7:54 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
In a video from Delhi’s Nagar, shared by @arbabali_jmi, several people can be seen sitting on the floor after the government demolished more than 50 houses yesterday. “The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished close to 50 houses in Jamia Nagar. More than 300 people have been rendered homeless,” he captioned the video. Earlier, a notice was issued urging residents to vacate their jhuggis and even pucca houses built on government land, however, the residents alleged that they are not illegally occupying the area as they have been residing on the land for years.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal