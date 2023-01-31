All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Anji Khad Bridge: India’s First Cable-Stayed Bridge Connects Kashmir With Rest Of The Country
Jammu and Kashmir, 31 Jan 2023 11:52 AM GMT
The Anji Khad Bridge connecting Reasi and Katra has been regarded as an engineering marvel. As India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge, it will help connect Kashmir with the rest of the country in the next two years.The project is one of the most challenging projects undertaken by Indian Railways. The bridge, which spans 1,315 meters, can withstand high winds of speed up to 266 km/hour and high-intensity earthquakes.
