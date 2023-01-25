All section
Anda Do Campaign! Tribal Women & Children Protest In Jharkhand; Demand Nutritional Food
Jharkhand, 25 Jan 2023 5:57 AM GMT
Several videos of tribal women and children protesting to demand eggs and bananas in Anganwadis are doing the rounds on the internet. In one such video, shared by @helpdeprived on Twitter, several women can be seen holding a placard while kids are having an empty egg stray. Earlier, the Jharkhand government promised to provide five eggs within a week in schools and six eggs in Anganwadi centres.
