Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Portable House; Calls It Perfect For Post-Disaster Shelters
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 15 Jan 2023 3:31 AM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Anand Mahindra, a social media savvy industrialist, has shared a video clip of a makeshift house that can be quickly prepared and used as the perfect post-disaster shelter. The businessman shared the video with a caption that reads, "An un-foldable, 500-square-foot house for about 40 lakh rupees. Probably could be manufactured even cheaper in India. Perfect for post-disaster shelters, also. Innovation is the answer to our problem of providing affordable homes." The video received a range of responses from online users. According to some, the idea was too expensive for a 500-square-foot plot of land, while others believed it would be a great initiative to fulfill many people's dream of having a home in India.
