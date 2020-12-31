Videos

Bharat Bandh: Protesting Farmers Allow Ambulance To Pass At Amritsar-Pathankot Highway

Tamanna Sahoo (Trainee Social Media Editor) 
India   |   31 Dec 2020 3:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
A video shot at Amritsar-Pathankot highway went viral as it is shown that amid the ongoing protest, the protestors clear up the road as the ambulance followed by a car moves ahead.

The farmers' organisation continued the Bharat Bandh in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states on December 8. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020' Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

A video shot at Amritsar-Pathankot highway went viral as it is shown that amid the ongoing protest, the protestors clear up the road as the ambulance followed by a car moves ahead.

Due to the Bharat Bandh, the Delhi police on Monday, December 7, tweeted about the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian