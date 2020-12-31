Bharat Bandh: Protesting Farmers Allow Ambulance To Pass At Amritsar-Pathankot Highway

The farmers' organisation continued the Bharat Bandh in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states on December 8. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm bills- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020' Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

A video shot at Amritsar-Pathankot highway went viral as it is shown that amid the ongoing protest, the protestors clear up the road as the ambulance followed by a car moves ahead.

Due to the Bharat Bandh, the Delhi police on Monday, December 7, tweeted about the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders.