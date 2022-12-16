All section
The Logical Indian Crew

"Ama Ki Almaari" Initiative Launched By Uttarakhand Police To Protect Needy From Winter's Cold

Uttarakhand,  16 Dec 2022 6:01 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Winter has officially arrived and Almora has made a good effort to protect the poor and needy from the bitter cold. “Ama Ki Almaari,” a new initiative for the destitute, was introduced on December 14 at the Police Help Center at the Taxi Stand Tirahe of Almora Nagar by Pradeep Kumar Rai, SSP Almora, and his wife Ritu Rai. The major goal of this noble project is to assist the homeless and underprivileged by giving them warm clothing, blankets, and other items to keep them safe from the harsh winter and raise their standard of living.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
