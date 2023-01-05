All section
Aligarh: Prisoner Continues Education Behind Bars; Inspires Other Inmates To Study
Uttar Pradesh, 5 Jan 2023 4:09 AM GMT
The Aligarh jail authorities launched a novel initiative for inmates by opening a school inside the prison for their education. Harkesh Teotia, a teacher by trade, has spent the last seven years incarcerated at the Aligarh district jail. Even after being put behind bars, Harkesh continued to study. He served as an inspiration to other prisoners, who over time began to express a desire to pursue an education as well.
