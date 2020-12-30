Nurses, Paramedics at Delhi AIIMS Go On Indefinite Strike Demanding Hike In Salaries

The nurses and paramedics at Delhi's AIIMS announced on Monday, December 14, that they would be going on an indefinite strike after stating their 23 long-standing demands, which includes salary hike and freeze on the hiring of contractual staff.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said that he is proud of the work done by the staff during the pandemic. "Unfortunately, in this time of the pandemic, the nurses' union has gone on a strike. 2020 has also been declared by the WHO as the year of the nurse and the midwife."

"The nurses' union had put in 23 demands. Almost all the demands have been met by the AIIMS administration and the government," he added.

"Till recently, we were told our demands were being considered. Key among them were the Sixth Pay Commission's payouts and the hiring of contractual workers. Now we've been informed that interviews were held just today to recruit contractual workers," Fameer CK, General Secretary of the AIIMS Nurses Union told NDTV.