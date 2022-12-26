All section
Ahmedabad: Special Program Organised To Provide Driving License To Deaf-Mute People
Gujarat, 26 Dec 2022 6:52 AM GMT
All Hindustani Handicapped Organisation, Humsafar Ahmedabad and Saika Mobility Hub organized a program to provide driving licenses to deaf-mute disabled people and to impart information about traffic rules. Handicapped vehicle logo to be affixed on their vehicles.
