All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Age Is Just A Number!!
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 10 Dec 2022 10:14 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Join the kind community @efgorg This video is about Vijaya aunty, a resident of the @wishesandblessings old age home Mann Katilak had never stepped foot in a beauty salon all her life. This video made our day. Thanks to their team for being so kind.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Resolving Traffic Woes! Here's How Bangalore Police Are Finding Solutions To The City's Biggest Challenge
Know How 2 Transwomen's Legal Battle Led To Maharashtra Allowing Third Gender For Police Constable Posts
No, Nasa Did Not Admit That It Consults The Hindu Panchang For Predicting Solar Eclipses; Viral Claim Is Misleading