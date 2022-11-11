All section
After Nepal Doti Earthquake, Search & Rescue Operation Underway In Several Parts
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 11 Nov 2022 9:16 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
As per National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred at 2.12 a.m. on November 9, with its epicenter being at Khaptad National Park in Doti district, Nepal. In the video, we can see the Nepal Army rescuing people at the house which collapsed yesterday. Following the earthquake of magnitude 6.3, tremors were felt in several parts of India as well. At least six people were killed and five others injured, while no casualties have been reported in India.
