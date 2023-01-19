All section
After MBA Chaiwala, BSC Chaiwali Makes Headlines; Video Gains Praise By Netizens

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Delhi,  19 Jan 2023 11:55 AM GMT

Many tea startups have started in the last few years, which made headlines across the country. After MBA Chaiwala, B.Tech Chaiwala, BSC Chaiwali is in vogue now. Parvati, from Bihar, who now lives in Sector 45 in Noida, has done BSc in Mathematics from Chetram Sharma College of Education. The video of her has gained much praise online. She has opened her own tea stall in Noida near sector 16 metro station after leaving her settled job and being influenced by MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore.

