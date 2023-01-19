All section
After MBA Chaiwala, BSC Chaiwali Makes Headlines; Video Gains Praise By Netizens
19 Jan 2023
Many tea startups have started in the last few years, which made headlines across the country. After MBA Chaiwala, B.Tech Chaiwala, BSC Chaiwali is in vogue now. Parvati, from Bihar, who now lives in Sector 45 in Noida, has done BSc in Mathematics from Chetram Sharma College of Education. The video of her has gained much praise online. She has opened her own tea stall in Noida near sector 16 metro station after leaving her settled job and being influenced by MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore.
