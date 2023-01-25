All section
The Logical Indian Crew

After Glorious 46-Year Run Of Flying, Navy's 'Sea Dragon' Ilyushin 38 To Bid Adieu On Republic Day

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

India,  25 Jan 2023 10:28 AM GMT

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

After flying for more than 40,000 hours during a glorious 46-year service, Ilyushin 38 — the oldest Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance squadron — will mark its debut and farewell at this year's Republic Day Parade. The IL 38 SD is a highly potent anti-submarine warfare aircraft with combat capability encompassing surface and sub-surface weapons.

