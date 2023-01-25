All section
The Logical Indian Crew
After Glorious 46-Year Run Of Flying, Navy's 'Sea Dragon' Ilyushin 38 To Bid Adieu On Republic Day
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 25 Jan 2023 10:28 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
After flying for more than 40,000 hours during a glorious 46-year service, Ilyushin 38 — the oldest Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance squadron — will mark its debut and farewell at this year's Republic Day Parade. The IL 38 SD is a highly potent anti-submarine warfare aircraft with combat capability encompassing surface and sub-surface weapons.
