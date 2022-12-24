All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Afghanistan: Several Male Students, Professors Protest Against University Ban For Female Students
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 24 Dec 2022 10:49 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Male students at Afghanistan's Nangarhar University walked away from their exams in solidarity with the female students to protest against the Taliban's ban on girls' education. The Taliban's higher education ministry ordered an indefinite ban on university education for women in Afghanistan in the latest crack down on women's rights and freedoms, drawing strong international condemnation. Around five women taking part in a protest in the Afghan capital, Kabul, against the ban on women attending universities, have been arrested.
