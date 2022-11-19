All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Advocate Saurabh Kirpal Alleges Delayed Appointment As Judge Due To His Sexual Orientation
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 19 Nov 2022 3:43 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Kirpal fought for the decriminalization of Section 377 in 2018 where the Supreme Court gave the landmark judgement of legalising homosexuality. Speaking to NDTV, Kirpal said, “The reason is my sexuality. I don’t think the government necessarily wants to appoint an openly gay person to the bench.”
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
'Committed To Bring Reforms': In A First, Tamil Nadu DGP Dines With Prisoners, Sets Example For Officials
'Graduate Chaiwali' Rebuilds Tea Stall After Patna Municipality Confiscates Her Shop For Second Time