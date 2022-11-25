All section
Adopted Child Can Get Parents' Job On Compassionate Grounds, Says Karnataka HC
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 25 Nov 2022 11:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The High Court of Karnataka ruled out a judgement on November 22, in relation to an appeal filed by an adopted son of Vinayak M Muttatti, an employee of Assistant Public Prosecutor, JMFC, Banahatti, who died in 2018.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
