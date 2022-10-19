All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Adivasi Workers Cover 30 Km To File Complaint Against Contractor For Not Paying Dues
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Gujarat, 19 Oct 2022 3:44 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Twenty laborers from the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, who used to work under a contractor at Wankaner in Morbi district of Gujarat, have alleged the contractor for not paying them for their work.
