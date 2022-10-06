All section
Adampur: Man Complains About Water-Filled Potholes Turning Into Hotspots For Water-Borne Diseases
Punjab, 6 Oct 2022 4:06 AM GMT
In a Twitter video shared by Anurag Dhanda on October 4, a man can be seen complaining about water-filled potholes in front of the Government Civil Hospital in Adampur. Adding, that the water accumulated in potholes was not caused by rain but due to filthy water that flows out of sewerage. He further notes that although individuals visit the government hospital for medical care, the surrounding area itself serves as a ground for water-borne diseases.
