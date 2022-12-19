'Act On Climate': US School To Use Panels To Generate Energy For School

All section
Others/World,  19 Dec 2022 5:02 AM GMT

The video shared by climate campaigner @MikeHudema on Twitter is gathering everyone's attention as the school in US's Wisconsin is going solar. "The panels will generate school energy and are estimated to save the district 1.5 million dollars in energy costs," he tweeted. "Shouldn't every school get a solar power upgrade?" reads the tweet's caption.

