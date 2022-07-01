All section
AC On Go First Mumbai Flight Fails Mid-Air, 3 Passengers Faint Due To Suffocation: Watch

Maharashtra,  1 July 2022 8:24 AM GMT

Go First airways recently landed into trouble with passengers during its flight after the air conditioning system on the aircraft stopped working on 14 June. The incident occurred on flight number G8 2316, taking the passengers from Dehradun to Bombay. The video of the passengers complaining about the flight's air conditioner was shared on social media, where a female passenger can be seen sharing the details of the flight and the condition of her co-passengers because of the failed air conditioning system.

Select A Tag 
Mumbai 
Flights 
Faint 
GoFirst 

