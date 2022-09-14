All section
The Logical Indian Crew
AAP Launches 'Selfie With Government School Campaign', Showcases Poor Condition Of School Infrastructure
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 14 Sep 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Aam Aadmi Party launched Selfie with Government School Campaign in Uttar Pradesh, which started from 5th September, and will continue till 12th September. With about 50 schools in Uttar Pradesh, AAP members will make videos and take selfies of government schools and put them on social media.
