Videos

Is China-linked Group RedEcho Targeting India

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   10 March 2021 12:31 PM GMT
Editor : Rakshitha R | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
A report in the New York Times suggests that Mumbai’s massive power outage, on October 12, 2020, could have been a result of an attack by a Chinese state-sponsored group. ‘Recorded Future’ report suggested a link between the Mumbai power outage and the Galwan valley clashes last year. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it.

A report in the New York Times suggests that Mumbai's massive power outage, on October 12, 2020, could have been a result of an attack by a Chinese state-sponsored group. 'Recorded Future' report suggested a link between the Mumbai power outage and the Galwan valley clashes last year. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains all about it.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian