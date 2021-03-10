Is China-linked Group RedEcho Targeting India

A report in the New York Times suggests that Mumbai’s massive power outage, on October 12, 2020, could have been a result of an attack by a Chinese state-sponsored group. ‘Recorded Future’ report suggested a link between the Mumbai power outage and the Galwan valley clashes last year. The Logical Indian’s Shubham Thakur explains all about it.

