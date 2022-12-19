All section
86-Yr-Old Man Fulfills Last Wish To See Mt Everest Up Close, Netizens Impressed
India, 19 Dec 2022 5:01 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Erik Solheim on December 15 shows an eighty six year old man who fulfilled his last wish to see Mount Everest, highest mountain above sea level, up close. The video drew praise from netizens as they were impressed by the man's bravery and courage for ascending to such a high altitude where most people are afraid to travel due to altitude sickness.
