80-Year-Old Woman Runs Mumbai Marathon In Saree, Sets Fitness Goals
Maharashtra, 19 Jan 2023 11:41 AM GMT
The 18th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon was organised on January 15. Over 55,000 people, including young people, children, specially-abled and senior citizens, actively participated in the marathon. One such participant was Bharti, an 80-year-old woman who stole the show and surprised everyone by running in the marathon. The older woman's granddaughter, Dimple Mehta Fernandes, took to Instagram to share a video of her participating in the marathon. In the video, she can comfortably run the marathon in a saree and a pair of sneakers while carrying the tricolour. She clocked 4.2 km in 51 minutes.
