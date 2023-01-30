All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
74th Republic Day Parade: DRDO Showcases Tableau On Surveillance, Communication & Neutralizing Threats

India,  30 Jan 2023 10:00 AM GMT

Delivering on its mandate of developing state-of-the-art defense systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased a tableau during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. According to the Ministry of Defence, ‘Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralizing Threats’ is the theme of the first tableau of DRDO. Armed Forces contingents will also display many more DRDO-developed systems during the parade.

