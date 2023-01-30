All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
74th Republic Day Parade: DRDO Showcases Tableau On Surveillance, Communication & Neutralizing Threats
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 30 Jan 2023 10:00 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Delivering on its mandate of developing state-of-the-art defense systems, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased a tableau during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26. According to the Ministry of Defence, ‘Securing Nation with Effective Surveillance, Communication and Neutralizing Threats’ is the theme of the first tableau of DRDO. Armed Forces contingents will also display many more DRDO-developed systems during the parade.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain