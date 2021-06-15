Videos

57% Indian Workers Feel Overworked During Work From Home, Survey Reveals

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   15 Jun 2021 9:57 AM GMT
Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
With increased pressure and workload, India’s Gen-Z is not happy with work from home. Over 62 % workers engaged in work from home feel that the companies are asking for too much work from them.

With increased pressure and workload, India's Gen-Z is not happy with work from home. Over 62 % workers engaged in work from home feel that the companies are asking for too much work from them.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian