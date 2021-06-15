57% Indian Workers Feel Overworked During Work From Home, Survey Reveals

With increased pressure and workload, India’s Gen-Z is not happy with work from home. Over 62 % workers engaged in work from home feel that the companies are asking for too much work from them.

