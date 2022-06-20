All section
After 7 Years, 3 Women Bag Top Ranks In UPSC Exam 2021; Shruti Sharma Ranked First

Delhi,  20 Jun 2022 7:34 AM GMT

Although there have been several instances of women topping UPSC exams in the previous years, this is the first time since 2014 that the top three scorers are women. Shruti Sharma from UP’s Bijnor emerged as the topper, while Ankita Agarwal from Kolkata and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh ranked second and third, respectively.

Topper 
UPSC Exam 2021 
Shruti Sharma Rank 
AIR1 

