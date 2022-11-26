All section
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Leaders Pay Tribute To Victims On Its 14th Anniversary
26 Nov 2022
Remembering the 2008 attack in Mumbai on its 14th anniversary, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said that those who planned and oversaw the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks must be brought to justice as "terrorism threatens humanity." "Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. We owe this to every victim of terrorism worldwide," he added. On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists arrived by sea and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.
