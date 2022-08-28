All section
The Logical Indian Crew
2 Boys Stuck On Boulder In Kameng River Rescued
Writer: Tareen Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Arunachal Pradesh, 28 Aug 2022 8:01 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Two minor boys who had got stuck on a boulder in the middle of the Kameng river at Pacha Myorang area in East Kameng district were rescued by a rescue team in the evening of 31st July. The boys were stranded for hours and were unable to swim across. Later, an inflated rafting boat with life jackets was brought from East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation chairman Bharat Sonam’s residence by a team led by PHED JE Sangtung Yangfo.
