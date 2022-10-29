All section
15-Year-Old Takes Jharkhand's Forgotten Art Form To Global Levels Through Films
Writer: Tarin Hussain (Video Journalist)
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Jharkhand, 29 Oct 2022 10:44 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A father-daughter duo's movie about Jharkhand's traditional art form Chhau was among the winners at the Busan New Wave Short Film Festival 2022. Speaking to The Logical Indian, they talk about the tribes and the art form that inspired their work.
