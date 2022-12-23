All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
11-Year-Old Killed In Road Accident; Rising Cases Due To Water Tanker Lorry Call For Stricter Laws & Preventive Measures
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 23 Dec 2022 4:09 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Recently, an 11-year-old boy, who was going to school, died after being run over by a water tanker truck on December 21 near Navalur on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Centre Introduces 'Jan Vishwas Bill' To Boost Ease Of Business By Decriminalising Minor Offences, All You Need To Know
Parliament Panel Calls For Digital Competition Act To Regulate Anti-Competitive Practices By Tech Giants