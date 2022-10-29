All section
Young Girl Estounds Internet By Drawing 15 Portraits At Once, Anand Mahindra Offers Financial Assistance

Uplifting
Young Girl Estounds Internet By Drawing 15 Portraits At Once, Anand Mahindra Offers Financial Assistance

India,  29 Oct 2022 6:48 AM GMT

After setting a squared frame on a large sheet of paper, the teenage girl moves the pencils around before starting to sketch pictures of many characters in separate enclosures at the same time.

Anand Mahindra, the billionaire businessman and chairman of the Mahindra Group, has shared an over two-minute-long video through his official Twitter handle, which shows a girl drawing 15 portraits of Indian freedom fighters simultaneously. The industrialist has offered financial assistance to the young girl after the video exhibiting her talent went viral.

The text on the footage claims that the artist has broken a Guinness World Record; however, there is no confirmation about the feat. The record-keeping body has not recently updated anything about the young artist or her achievement on its website or social media platforms, as reported by NDTV.

Girl's Video Shared By Anand Mahindra

Mahindra shared the clip and wrote, "How is this even possible?? Clearly she's a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it's a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I'd be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support."

The video shared on October 27 has garnered over 2.8 million views and 159.3 thousand likes with 30.6 thousand retweets. The teenager has astounded internet users with her impeccable talent and has received love and admiration in the comments section.

Draws 15 Portraits Simultaneously

In the viral video, at 2:20 time stamp, the girl can be seen holding a square-shaped frame in her hand, which contains several coloured pencils. After setting the frame on a large sheet of paper, the young girl moves the pencils around before starting to sketch pictures of many characters in separate enclosures at the same time.

The video shot in the time-lapse format shows her sketch portraits of Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Laxmibai, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda, among others.

Also Read: Know How Gig Work Helped This Man From Delhi To Overcome Pandemic Challenges

