Gaza: Women With Hearing Loss Make Animations To Raise Awareness About Their Condition

A group of Palestinian women, suffering from hearing loss, are using stop motion animation to make short films to teach children about their condition.



The group of eight women admit that they have limited career options. They hope that the animation will become a source of income for them as well as an advocacy tool.

Till now, their group has made two short films – one about sign language and another advocating their right to work in Gaza, reported Reuters. At present, the unemployment rate in Gaza stands at 49 per cent.

Through their animated stories, they want to inspire hearing-impaired people to pursue their goals despite any obstacles that may come their way.

The animation process which they follow is quite simple, they say. The women design characters, draw the images on paper and shoot the film with their cellphone cameras using a stop motion application.

Their coworkers who do not suffer from any hearing loss issues add the voices later in the videos.

One of the group members, Hiba Abu Jazar (27), who always enjoys cartoons says she is excited to make her own films. She also hopes that this skill will help her find employment.

Talking through a translator at Gaza Hemam Youth Center, Abu Jazar says in sign language, "I want to be self-dependent and make films so I can make an income. People with hearing disabilities have no jobs and no chances of finding jobs."

The group's trainer, Haneen Koraz, mentions that this project offers a way for these women to promote their cause and also pursue their ambitions through art and creativity.

