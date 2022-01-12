All section
Caste discrimination
Credit- Unsplash, Pixabay

Uplifting

Women Are More Employable Than Men In Tech Development Jobs: Report

Anwesha Singh

Writer: Anwesha Singh  (Remote Intern) 

India,  12 Jan 2022 10:20 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

According to a report released by BridgeLabz, women are more employable in tech development jobs than men. The BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient (BTEQ) determines the likelihood of getting a development job in the technology industry.

Who says that women are less capable than men or cannot do men's work! In a recent report released by BridgeLabz, it is found that women are more employable in tech development jobs than men, reports Business Standard. BridgeLabz is an AWS recognised incubator that is solely focused on solving tech employability.

As per the BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient (BTEQ) test, the average score for women is 42% as compared to 39% for men. The BTEQ test determines the likelihood of getting a development job in the technology industry. The Tech Employability 2021-22 report had 40,000 engineering graduates as the sample size.

Narayan Mahadevan, the BridgeLabz founder, told the Times of India, "Whether women are starting their careers or joining after a career break, we have been working towards reducing the skill gap, instilling diversity in the workplace."

What Does The Report Say

According to the TOI report, the Tech Employability 2021-22 report mentions that highly educated and experienced women reach up to mid-management level and then take a break from their career. The reasons behind this break range from marriage, childbirth, caring for ailing parents and many others. And after taking a break, it's difficult for women to return to their job because of the changing technology and the skill gap arising from the break.

According to the report, women are treated as a 'reserve workforce' instead of an intrinsic part of the economy. It further stated that the tech industry has always been male-dominated, just like every other sector, and the COVID-19 has hit women harder. They find it difficult to rejoin the work as there are limited opportunities.

The report also reveals that when compared to metro cities, talent from the lower tier states and towns have better employability scores. The analysis of the BTEQ tests shows that 75% of talent comes from tier-2 cities. Andhra Pradesh has 41% of ready talent, followed by Assam at 32% and Bihar with 31%.

Time is changing as women are going out and are winning their spurs in almost every sector they work. We need to motivate them to work hard and achieve their ambitions.

